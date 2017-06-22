Emsworth pub to hold fundraiser for QA Hospital

A FAMILY fun day will raise money for patients with arthritis at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The Kings Arms, in Emsworth, is hosting Kingsfest to raise vital funds for the Cosham site.

Landlord Gavin Reid wanted to raise money for the rheumatology department after realising some of his regular customers suffered from arthritis.

He said: ‘The summer fete started off as just an anniversary celebrating my five years at the pub.

‘But I decided the event needed more focus and raising money for a good cause is great.

‘The bar staff and regulars love to get involved. Last year, one bartender, who is scared to death of heights, raised £1,100 by abseiling the Spinnaker Tower.’

The Kings Arms, in Havant Road, is no stranger to fundraising and has hosted Kingsfest in previous years.

This year Gavin hopes to attract more people and raise more money than ever from the free fun day.

There will be an evening of live music, games in the pub garden, stalls, real ale and cider and lots of other fun.

Gavin added: ‘We’re a community pub and many of our customers suffer from arthritis.

‘It is something that can affect anybody, children, teenagers, parents, not just the elderly.’

Gavin has asked the community to get involved and said any donations of flowers or baked goods on the day would be a great help.

Last year the pub managed to raise £2,500 but this year Gavin said he is aiming for between £3,000 and £4,000.

The event is on July 8 between midday and 5pm with live music playing until 9.30pm.

Due to the size of the event, there will be no on-site parking.

The money raised will go to the rheumatology fund which falls under the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, based at QA Hospital.

It supports the patients of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust by improving facilities and providing additional equipment.

The organisation also helps in supporting research programmes and the development of services and education to both patients and staff.

- QUIN HAYWARD