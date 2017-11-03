Engineers prepare for apprentice event

Have your say

A NUMBER of aviation apprentices have gathered at HMS Sultan ahead of a national event.

The Gosport naval base hosted a two-day masterclass ahead of The Skills Show, which will be taking place in Birmingham from November 16-18.

During their visit, apprentices were taught practical skills such as fault diagnostics, crimping and helicopter inspections.

QinetiQ Avionics apprentice Matthew Milford said: ‘I am in the fourth year of my studies with QinetiQ and loving my apprenticeship.

‘I’ve just finished the more theoretical side of it and now I am out in hangars working on Hawks and Alpha Jets and doing daily maintenance.

‘The training week has given us a good head start and it’s taught us skills for dealing with stress and also given us a flavour of what we can expect.

‘I now feel a little more relaxed and it’s put us in a good position, before our skills go on display to the public.’

The top apprentices will represent the UK at the World Skills Show in August 2019.