‘Everyone was just trying to carry on as normal’ says Emsworth festival organiser after Natural History Museum crash

THE organiser of Wemsfest has told of the aftermath of the incident at the Natural History Museum in London earlier today.

Mark Ringwood from Emsworth was in the capital this afternoon when a car ploughed into pedestrians near the Natural History Museum which has left 11 people injured.

He said: ‘We were going to see the Pink Floyd exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum and we were sat a restaurant when our waitress said there had been an incident outside.

‘The whole road is closed off and there is a heavy police presence in the area and police helicopters in the sky.’

Mark added: ‘I think everyone seems to be just trying to carry on as normal because no one knows what is happening.’

It comes after police have reported that the incident is not terror-related.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘Whilst inquiries continue it is believed a car mounted the pavement and collided with a number of pedestrians.

‘Eleven people were found at the scene with varying injuries and nine of them have been taken to hospital, and this includes the man that was detained by police.

‘Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

‘The man detained by officers is currently under arrest and is in custody at a north London police station.

‘The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident.’