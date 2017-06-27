Everything you wanted to know about great white sharks but were afraid to ask...

AFTER reports of a fisherman spotting a great white shark off Haying Island, here’s seven facts about the mighty fish.

1: The great white shark is notable for its size, with mature female individuals growing up to 6.1 m (20 ft) in length and 1,950 kg (4,300 lb) in weight.

2: It has no known natural predators other than the killer whale.

3: Great whites live in almost all coastal and offshore waters which have water temperature between 12C and 24C, with greater concentrations in the United States, South Africa, Japan, Oceania, Chile, and the Mediterranean.

4: They are carnivorous and prey upon tuna, rays, other sharks, dolphins, porpoises, whales, seals, sea turtles and seabirds.

5: They can reach speeds of up to 25 mph and can at times launch themselves more than three metres into the air while hunting.

6: Though great whites have killed humans in at least 74 documented unprovoked bite incidents, they typically do not target them

7: Great white sharks infrequently bite and sometimes even sink boats.