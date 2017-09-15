Ex-lord mayor starts fundraising scheme

A NEW fundraising scheme set up by a former lord mayor of Portsmouth has seen immediate success.

City councillor David Fuller has brought back his popular coffee fundraisers, having held a number of them during his tenure as lord mayor.

To bring back the scheme, Cllr Fuller has teamed up with the people he had around him last year to form the City of Portsmouth’s Charitable Friends (CPCF).

The inaugural coffee session, which was held at the Portsmouth Friendship Centre in Elm Grove, Southsea, was raising money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Cllr Fuller said: ‘We managed to raise £500 for QA Hospital, which we are really pleased about.

‘On top of that, we also have around 14 fans and a number of toiletries to donate as well.

‘The event has been a major success – even before we opened the doors at 1pm there was a queue outside the Friendship Centre.

‘People were crammed into the main hall like a tin of sardines – but everyone was enjoying themselves which was great to see.

‘I genuinely could not believe just how many people turned up – so I would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who came along.’

According to Cllr Fuller, many of the people present during the afternoon were close friends who had supported him in fundraisers last year.

He said: ‘It seemed as though everybody knew everyone else – like a big reunion of old friends.

‘There was plenty of tea, coffee and cake going round throughout the afternoon. Just as well really, given how many people turned up.’

Cllr Fuller’s coffee sessions will now be a monthly occurrence, each time raising money for a different charity.

Among the charities lined up are the Southsea Greenhouse Project and the Salvation Army.

He said: ‘This time we were raising money for QA Hospital –but the next session in October will be fundraising for the Poppy Appeal, which we are very excited about.

‘Each fundraiser will be at the Portsmouth Friendship Centre – and if we have more turnouts like the one we’ve had here, I think we will be making a massive difference to so many different charities, which would be incredible.’