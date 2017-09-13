Ex-Lord Mayor to relaunch charity coffee sessions

Have your say

FORMER Lord Mayor Cllr David Fuller is launching a series of monthly coffee afternoons tomorrow afternoon.

Cllr Fuller, who was the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth last year, will be holding the coffee sessions to raise money for local charitable causes.

His team from his tenure as Lord Mayor has reformed as the City of Portsmouth’s Charitable Friends.

The coffee afternoons will be taking place at Portsmouth Friendship Centre in Elm Grove, Southsea, from 1-3pm.

Tomorrow’s afternoon session will be raising money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Cllr Fuller said: ‘When I was Lord Mayor, we were doing really well with our charity coffee mornings.

‘I decided that doing another coffee session for charity, holding them once a month, would be a great way to keep that momentum going.

‘We just want people to get together for some friendship and laughter, and raise money for some fantastic causes.’

Entry to the coffee sessions will cost £3.