Ex-Pompey star Jamie O’Hara booted out of Celebrity Big Brother

Ex-Pompey midfielder Jamie O’Hara has been booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house - but it looks like romance could be on the horizon for the footballer.

O’Hara was given his marching orders by fake police after coming last in the show’s court trial task on Monday night.

‘Once I came out I kind of said to everyone, “Bianca is amazing and I would love to be with her on the outside but she needs to sort out her situation”.’ Jamie O’Hara

Housemates had been ‘on trial’ in a court presided by Vanessa Feltz, with the footballer being called to the dock and told he had received the fewest votes as the public chose their favourites.

But speaking after leaving the show, O’Hara said he would love a relationship with housemate Bianca Gascoigne.

The 30-year-old, who joined Portsmouth for a year in 2009, had grown close with the glamour model during their time on the show.

O’Hara was shocked to learn his love interest had a boyfriend outside the reality show house, but said he would like to be with her in the future.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: ‘Once I came out I kind of said to everyone, “Bianca is amazing and I would love to be with her on the outside but she needs to sort out her situation”.

‘Once she sorts out her situation, if she was happy to be with me that would be great.’

O’Hara had previously admitted he needed the money from his appearance on the show to pay for his divorce from model Danielle Lloyd.