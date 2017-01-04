Ex-Pompey star O’Hara admits Celebrity Big Brother appearance is to pay for divorce

Former Pompey star Jamie O’Hara has admitted he needs money from his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother to pay for his divorce.

The 30-year-old, who joined the club as a midfielder for a year in 2009, admitted he has been left skint after his high profile marriage with model Danielle Lloyd ended.

He said he needed the pay cheque from the Channel 5 to help ‘build a future’ for himself and his children.

Speaking to the Sun, O’Hara said: ‘I lost quite a bit in my divorce so it’s always nice to be offered money.

‘At the end of the day we’re here to make a living.

‘I lost a few quid. This hopefully gives me an opportunity to build a future for me and my kids.’

The couple, who have three sons, split in 2014.

O’Hara, who has entered the show’s 19th series, added that despite being released by Gillingham in September because of injury problems, he still hoped to find a new club after the series is over.

The former Pompey player of the season joined the likes of rapper Ray J and former series contestant Calum Best on the show.