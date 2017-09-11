Exciting open day at Waterlooville Fire Station

Have your say

Scores of people visited a fire station to see at first hand how the retained crew deal with blazes and other disasters.

Firefighters at Waterlooville Fire Station, in Forest End, did demonstrations of how to put out chip pan fires and how to cut people from cars after road traffic accidents.

The chip pan on fire once the gas had been turned off Picture: Vernon Nash (171178-317)

Youngsters were able to get their faces painted, sit in fire engines and even dunk firefighters.

Pictures by Vernon Nash. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Watch manager Craig Sadler explains to the crowd what they are watching in the chip pan fire demonstration Picture: Vernon Nash (171178-246)

Rocco Riddell, four, Peter Mason, five, and Rubi Riddell, four, in the fire engine Picture: Vernon Nash (171178-262)

Jacqui Benham, Asda Community Champion, with the hamper donated to the raffle Picture: Vernon Nash (171178-286)