Exciting open day at Waterlooville Fire Station

Scores of people visited a fire station to see at first hand how the retained crew deal with blazes and other disasters.
Firefighters at Waterlooville Fire Station, in Forest End, did demonstrations of how to put out chip pan fires and how to cut people from cars after road traffic accidents.
Youngsters were able to get their faces painted, sit in fire engines and even dunk firefighters.
Pictures by Vernon Nash. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.
