Families in need in Portsmouth are helped out by bakery

FAMILIES struggling to make ends meet have been given a much-needed boost.

Portsmouth City Council and bakers Warburtons teamed up to provide the Holiday Hunger scheme.

It is supported by Food Portsmouth and Tesco Fareshare, and aims to help families that struggle during the summer holidays because there are no free school meals.

After finding out about the community donations offered by Warburtons, the council decided to join forces with a number of breakfast clubs set up around the city.

Cllr Jennie Brent and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan went to the Somers Town adventure playground, to see the difference the clubs have made to the area.

Cllr Brent said: ‘The holidays can be a difficult time of year for many families on a low income.

‘The Holiday Hunger project is such a blessing to these families, and ensures that children receive all the nutrition they require without putting added pressure on families who may already be struggling. I want to say a massive thank you to Warburtons and its generosity in supporting this scheme, it means so much, not just to us, but to the families that are being helped and supported.’

Mr Morgan said: ‘Every child in Portsmouth deserves to succeed in life, yet too many children in the area live in poverty.

‘This fantastic project helps to provide families with a good nutritional start to their day in a friendly community setting.

‘I’d like to extend my deepest thanks to Warburtons for all its work with the city.

‘As someone who used to work with the play service I know just how valuable this is to Portsmouth families.’

Four youth clubs and six adventure playgrounds have hosted the breakfast clubs over the summer holiday.

Warburtons will have donated around 1,200 loaves of bread during the six-week holiday period.

Children are offered a healthy breakfast, with the rest of their families also invited. The project is expected to have helped more than 300 families.