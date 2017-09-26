Families in Portsmouth invited to sign up for glow-in-the-dark ride

CYCLISTS of all ages and abilities can put on their hi-viz and glow-in-the-dark accessories for an annual event.

Pedal Portsmouth Glow Ride is returning next month and organisers Portsmouth City Council is hoping it will be the biggest and best yet.

The free event is to encourage safe night-time cycling and to remind cyclists to wear bright clothing in winter.

Councillor Simon Bosher, the council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘Following last year’s success, we are delighted to announce the return of the Pedal Portsmouth Glow Ride.

‘We hope lots of Portsmouth families will get into the spirit of the event by decorating their bikes and dressing up brightly and that it will encourage them to continue cycling safely all year round.’

The event is a 3km traffic-free route from Eastney Esplanade, near Canoe Lake. It is on October 14 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. People can register from the registration desk at 5.30pm.

To pre-register visit portsmouth.gov.uk/cycling.