Families invited to join Winter Giant

CELEBRATE the start of festive period with the Winter Giant for the 2017 Christmas light switch-on in Fareham.

The family-friendly fun starts in West Street with activities including street entertainers, the stilt walking Jack Frost band and reindeer.

Executive member for leisure and community, Cllr Sue Bell said: ‘This year our Christmas lights switch-on is completely different. John our Winter Giant will tell a heart-warming story as he walks through Fareham Town Centre.’

The free event is on Friday, November 25 and starts at 4pm.