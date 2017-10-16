Families light up Southsea seafront in annual Glow Ride

MORE than 1,300 people dressed in hi-vis jackets and glow sticks and with colourful lights on their bikes took part in the Glow Ride.

Families descended on Southsea to take part in Portsmouth City Council’s event, held on Saturday evening.

The ride saw Eastney Esplanade filled with cyclists of all ages learning about being safe and seen when cycling at night before completing a lap of the seafront on closed roads.

Sam Marchant, from Gosport, took part with sons Alfie, eight, and Toby, five.

She said: ‘I saw this event online and I thought it was a really good event. It is fun and makes them aware of being safe.

‘We go out a lot on our bikes and I think the message of Be Bright, Be Seen is an important one for the children to know.’

Mark Wicken, from Baffins, rode a tandem bike with daughter Katie, six, while wife Kirsty and son Jack rode alongside. Ten-year-old Jack said: ‘This is a really good idea and it is good seeing lots of people with their decorated bikes.’

Mark added: ‘We thought this would be a fun way to spend the evening and it is a family-friendly event. We like to get out on our bikes as much as we can.’

This is the second time Portsmouth City Council has held the Glow Ride. It saw 1,300 people sign up before the event and more register on the day.

Susan Dacosta-Greene was at the ride with husband Nick and three children Henley, nine, Alfie, eight and Olivia, six. They rode from their home in Havant.

Susan said: ‘I can’t believe how many people are here, it is fantastic.

‘The message of being safe and seen at night is important and we wanted to bring the kids to get more comfortable with cycling in the dark.’