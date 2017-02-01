Family fun at Fareham fort during half term

FAMILIES visiting Fort Nelson can take part in a range of fun activities during half term.

The Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson, on Portsdown Hill Road in Fareham, will have ‘navvy challenges’, Victorian crafts and sessions on Florence Nightingale.

Children will have the opportunity to explore the fort with a costumed 19th century navvy, who will show them some of its construction features.

Then they will have a go at wheelbarrow races, constructing keystone arches and lots more.

The challenges are on February 20 until February 24 at 11am, midday, 2pm and 3pm.

It is £3.50 per child and numbers are limited to 16 per session.

There will also be Victorian crafts which are between 11am and 3.30pm costing £2.50.

Visitors can also learn about Florence Nightingale and look at the fort’s hospital gallery.

Call 01329 233734 for more information.