A FAMILY was left stranded on mud flats at Langstone Harbour after going kayaking.

Portsmouth Lifeboat was called to the harbour after two adults and a child were left stuck last night at around 9pm.

The crew were unable to get to them by the lifeboat as the tide was too low so they waded through the sticky mud to reach the family.

The child was becoming cold so the lifeboat volunteers used the kayaks as sleds to manually haul the family to the shore to a waiting Coastguard unit.