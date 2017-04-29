Fan underwhelmed with Eisner’s bid to takeover Pompey

LONG-life Pompey fan Jason Ricketts said he is underwhelmed by the takeover bid put forward by former Disney chief executive Michael Eisner.

A 48-page document sent to fans today shows billionaire Mr Eisner’s plans for Pompey if he is successful in owning the club.

But Jason, who grew up in Hilsea and attended the court hearing when fans were given ownership of the Blues, said he was not impressed by the £5.67m proposals.

‘My initial reaction is that I am quite underwhelmed with the plans,’ he said.

‘He has offered £10m in equity but that does not mean a lot in terms of investment.

‘The Heritage and Advisory Board doesn’t seem like it would be able to do anything or make a real difference.

‘There are also big concerns about the crest; it doesn’t seem like Mr Eisner understands how important heritage and history is to this club and the city.’

For the first time today, supporters will be presented with the full details behind the proposed takeover.

Pompey Supporters’ Trust shareholders and members are scheduled to receive documentation outlining the American’s plans.

They will then be handed the opportunity to quiz Eisner in person at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday.