Fancy driving on the toilet? Or travelling on a bed at 69mph!

Have you ever wanted to see two people race along on a converted bathroom? Or perhaps you want to see a garden shed capable of a window-bobbling 58mph?

These crazy racing creations will be on display at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu this summer as part of a new exhibition.

To celebrate the launch of Wacky Record Breakers, television presenter and inventor Edd China will be driving two of the exhibits round the grounds of the attraction on Sunday.

The former Wheeler Dealers mechanic will be driving Bog Standard - a complete bathroom suite that is taxed, insured and MOT’d.

The driver takes their place on the toilet seat and grips the sink handlebars, as the passenger reclines in the bathtub.

Other bizarre builds include Fast Asleep, a double bed which can whisk restful occupants along at the national speed limit, and Gone to Speed, a garden shed capable of 58mph.

Inventor Colin Furze has also masterminded the world’s fastest fairground dodgem (average speed of 100mph) and a pram which can go 53mph.

You can see more of Colin’s creations in the video above.

Many of the creations will be exhibited on Beaulieu’s track during two sessions at 11.30am and 2.30pm.