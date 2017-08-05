Fareham business holding football match for Wave 105 Cash for Kids

A CHARITY football match will raise money to help children in need.

Staff at Porvair Filtration Group, in Segensworth, will be pulling on their football boots for Wave 105 Cash for Kids.

The game is taking place on August 18 at Titchfield Recreation Ground with all 195 staff encouraged to play, help officiate or cheer. Each participant in the match will donate £5 to Cash for Kids, with the two sides being captained by Ryan Nair and Toki Ogunkolati.

Stuart Wells, general manager, said: ‘When the idea of a charity football match was first discussed, we had no hesitation in singling out Cash for Kids as the recipient.

‘They do so much important work to help youngsters living in challenging circumstances, and we’re proud to be making a donation to them.’