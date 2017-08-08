Fareham care home retains Good rating by CQC

Have your say

A NURSING home has been praised following an unannounced inspection.

Hawthorne Court Nursing Home, in Sarisbury Green, retained its rating of Good given by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

During the two-day visit, the inspector found the service was responsive to people’s needs and any concerns they had and staff followed legislation designed to protect people’s rights.

The report said: ‘People told us they felt safe living in the home and that care was delivered in a safe manner.

‘People were supported by sufficient staff who had received an induction into the home and appropriate training, professional development and supervision to enable them to meet people’s individual needs.

‘Staff developed caring and positive relationships with people and were sensitive to their individual choices and treated them with dignity and respect.’

To read the report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-130525375.