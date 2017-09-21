Fareham charity shop urges people to declutter for Big Bag Challenge

Before you pack away your summer wardrobe, you may want to consider whether it could go to a better home.

That is the message from Age UK Fareham, which is encouraging people to declutter and donate any unworn or unwanted clothes for this year’s Big Bag Challenge.

The Fareham branch is calling on local residents to support the annual stock appeal by donating as many bags of spare clothes as possible.

Whether it’s summer slip dresses, last season’s sandals or toys the children have outgrown, the Age UK shop is encouraging everyone to have a clear out and donate a bag full of unwanted items to raise much needed funds for the charity’s work supporting older people.

Manager of Age UK Fareham Donna Wilkins said: ‘Taking part in the Big Bag Challenge couldn’t be easier, which is why we are asking everyone in Fareham to get involved.

‘Simply donate at least one bag of quality items you no longer need to the Age UK store.

‘With your help we can continue to raise vital funds to support older people in the local area and across the country.’

The appeal will start on Monday, October 9, with volunteers at the store on hand to receive bags.

It is hoped that the store can follow on from last year’s record-breaking success by helping to reach a national total of 100,000 bags within two weeks.

All types of quality goods are accepted, including clothing, shoes, books, accessories and homewares, all of which are sold on.

For more information and to find your local Age UK charity shop,go to ageuk.org.uk/bigbagchallenge .