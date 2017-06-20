Fareham church calls cash from council a ‘blessing’

A CHURCH is over the moon after being given more than £24,000 to help refurbish its hall.

St John’s Church hall in Fareham was given £24,670 from Hampshire County Council.

The money will be used to refurbish the kitchen as well as install new lighting and flooring.

Reverend Bruce Deans said: ‘We are delighted to have been successful in our application, which we believe will be a huge blessing to the church and the wider community it serves.

‘Our vision statement is “Jesus in the heart of our community” and this grant will help us develop our love and service for the community by improving the hall.

‘We are incredibly grateful to the council, to Jack Harding who led the church team behind the application and to all who supported us along the way.’

Fifteen groups received a share of £150,000 after they were approved by Councillor Andrew Gibson, cabinet member for culture, recreation and countryside.