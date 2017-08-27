Fareham fire crews tackle 200-bale hay blaze

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a hay fire.

Fareham firefighters put out a hay bale blaze last night.

Crews were called to Hook Lane, Warsash at about 6.20pm – where they spent six hours extinguishing 200 bales of hay.

A spokesperson for Fareham Fire Station said the bales – which stacked about five metres – had to be broken apart before the fire could be put out.

Once the bales were separated, pumps were used to exinguish the blaze and dampen the hay.

Firefighters say the fire was most likely caused by a ‘carelessly thrown’ cigarette.

Other than the burnt hay, no further damage was reported from the scene.