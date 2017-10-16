Fareham MP calls for nominations of charity champions

PEOPLE are being asked to put forward someone they think is a charity champion.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is showing her support for Giving Tuesday, one of the biggest days for charitable giving on November 28.

As part of the event, Miss Fernandes is calling on people to help choose the UK’s charity campion. The campaign is searching for someone who has shown a commitment to helping others.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘We all know people who go above and beyond the call of duty to support charity – this is a chance to celebrate them.’

To nominate before October 27 visit givingtuesday.org.uk/know-givingtuesday-champion.