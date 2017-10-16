Search

Fareham MP calls for nominations of charity champions

Police have warned people about phone scams
Sailors from a Portsmouth Royal Navy minehunter crew have rowed 805 miles - to Disneyland Paris and back - in 48 hours to raise money for their shipmates son who has been diagnosed with cancer. The personnel of Mine Countermeasure Squadron - Crew 2 held a 48 hour rowathon in aid of 9 year old Ethan John, son of Able Seaman (MineWarfare) Craig John.

Kind Portsmouth sailors’ row helps boy battling cancer

Have your say

PEOPLE are being asked to put forward someone they think is a charity champion.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is showing her support for Giving Tuesday, one of the biggest days for charitable giving on November 28.

As part of the event, Miss Fernandes is calling on people to help choose the UK’s charity campion. The campaign is searching for someone who has shown a commitment to helping others.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘We all know people who go above and beyond the call of duty to support charity – this is a chance to celebrate them.’

To nominate before October 27 visit givingtuesday.org.uk/know-givingtuesday-champion.