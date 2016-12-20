Fareham MP lends a hand at charity shop

A CHARITY shop got a little extra help as an MP stopped by to lend a hand.

MP for Fareham Suella Fernandes spent the day at The Rainbow Centre’s charity shop in West Street, Fareham on Saturday.

CEO Lara Bull said: ‘Suella understands that a charity shop is a vital footplate into the community as well as generating vital income and the gift of time is invaluable – like many charities, The Rainbow Centre could not operate and support the children, adults, families and carers that we do without our volunteers.’

The shop opened in January 2013 and is presently recruiting volunteers.