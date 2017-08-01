Fareham parks on list for being best in country

Have your say

TWO town parks have been named among the best in the country.

Holly Hill Woodland Park and the sensory garden, both in Fareham, have been revealed as winners in the Green Flag Award.

The prestigious award, now in its third decade, recognises parks and green spaces that boast the highest environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Holly Hill Woodland Park, in Sarisbury Green, has been on the winners list for the last 10 years in a row while the sensory garden, in the town centre, is on the list for the eighth time.

Councillor Susan Belle, executive member for leisure and community, said: ‘I am delighted two of our parks have once again achieved green flag status.

‘The awards celebrate the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the green spaces and achieve such high standards.’

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd added: ‘We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year.’