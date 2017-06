EXTRA play equipment for a refurbished recreation ground will be chosen by residents.

Fareham Borough Council is holding a consultation on what three items people would like to see at Warsash recreation ground play area.

Executive member for leisure and community Cllr Sue Bell said: ‘Telling us what you would like to see will help us ensure the play area is suitable for all ages and abilities.’

The consultation closes on July 21. Visit fareham.gov.uk.