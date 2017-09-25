Search

Fareham’s emergency services set for the spotlight on 999 day

EMERGENCY services will take the spotlight next month when a town celebrates 999 Day.

The free event in Fareham’s West Street will see numerous services come to talk to residents about their work.

They will include Hampshire Constabulary and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

There will be free activities for children, plus the chance to get up close and personal to see how emergency vehicles work and to meet crews.

It will take place on October 21 from 9am until 4pm.