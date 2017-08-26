Fears raised that branches may obscure CCTV camera

CONCERNS have been raised that CCTV footage of a fatal crash site is blocked by overhanging trees.

Jordan White died after a collision on Highlands Road, Fareham, in the early hours of August 11.

A revolving CCTV camera near to the Highland shops had views of where the collision took place.

But Councillor Peter Davies say he fears the view was obscured by the trees.

He was alerted to the problem by a resident in October last year.

Cllr Davies said: ‘I feel very strongly that some branches of the tree need to be pruned back so the camera can get a clear view of the crossing, which is where the accident occurred.

‘I asked Hampshire County Council to cut back branches as a matter of urgency as lives literally may be at stake.’

A spokesperson for the county council said: ‘We received a report of overgrown vegetation obscuring the CCTV camera at this location this week and work will take place as soon as possible to cut it back.

‘As with any fatal or serious traffic accident in Hampshire, this site will be subject of an individual investigation by our Casualty Reduction Partnership, which consists of officers from the county council, Fareham Borough Council and Hampshire Constabulary.’

The police reported that the branches can be seen in the picture but do not block the view of the camera. Footage from various other CCTV cameras in the area are being used by the investigations team.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to a collision involving a Peugeot 206 and a pedestrian on Highlands Road. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and both have been released from custody and are still under investigation.