Festival fills the spot for food lovers

Have your say

LAUGHTER filled the halls and there was barely a spare seat as a food and drink festival returned to town.

The annual Cider and Sausage Festival was held for a fourth year on Saturday night, with punters flocking to Portchester Community Centre all night long.

The charity festival boasted a roster of 11 ciders, three perries and five real ales – as well as seven different types of sausages (including gluten free and vegetarian options).

All of the suppliers for both the food and drink available at the event came from the surrounding area, giving visitors a taste of local produce.

The event was also in support of Portchester Community Centre, GAFIRS, SSAFA, St Francis School, The Miscarriage Association and Endometriosis UK.

Portchester resident Mel Duke said: ‘This is the first year that we’ve come along – it has been really busy ever since we arrived.

‘I think everyone has piled in all at once, so it has certainly been popular.’

Marjorie Brand said: ‘It has been absolutely fantastic.

‘This is the first year we have come along and it has been great – the sausages are lovely.

‘I got the Heart Of Hampshire cider but there’s so much variety.

‘There’s strawberry cider and a good few ales as well.

‘I had the pork and stilton sausages and it was gorgeous.’

Chris Brand said: ‘I had the venison sausages, which were very nice.

‘They also have no fat so are great if you’re wanting sausages but are on a diet.’

Festival organiser Katie Dawson said: ‘We have tried to keep everything as local as possible this year.

‘It has been so busy and such a popular event, and we are really pleased about it.’