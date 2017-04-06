Final preparations for Gosport Gang Show

MORE than 100 young people are preparing to grace the stage with singing, dancing and comedy sketches.

The Gosport Gang Show is returning for its 39th year and children from across Gosport and Fareham will be taking part.

Put together by Scouts and Guides, the annual event is a mix of show tunes, modern songs, a range of dancing and has a lot of laughs.

Angie Shepherdson, who helps organise the show, said: ‘The Gosport Gang Show is such a brilliant event and something we look forward to every year.

‘This year we have quite a lot of modern music and there lots of variety but I can’t give too much away.

‘We have encouraged a few of the Scouts and Guides to do sketches and, like we do every year, there will be two big performances for the juniors.’

The youngsters taking part in the show have been practising since September with the final dress rehearsals this week.

The opening night is Wednesday, April 12 with three evening performances, two matinees and a gala night over four days.

As in previous years, it is being held at Ferneham Hall, in Fareham.

Tickets are already selling fast with friends and families keen to see the performance.

Angie added: ‘The show is a massive confidence boost for the Scouts and Guides and its really exciting for them to get on stage at Ferneham Hall.

‘They work so hard for months and it really brings them out of themselves.

‘It teaches them about commitment and gives them the chance to meet other district groups.

‘Some of them are quite shy at the beginning but by the end they have so much confidence.

‘That is lovely for us and their parents to see.’

The first show starts at 6pm next Wednesday. Thursday, April 13 has a matinee show at midday and an evening performance at 6pm.

On Good Friday, a gala dinner will be held.

Saturday, April 15 will have both a matinee show at midday and an evening performance at 6pm.

For more information on the show visit gosportgangshow.co.uk.

To buy tickets call the box office on 0845 224 5108 or visit fernehamhall.co.uk.