DAMAGE was caused to play equipment in a Baffins park after a fire this morning.

Firefighters from Southsea were called to the play park near Baffins pond and put out the fire on the woodchips.

The incident happened at 5.40am this morning.

A spokesman from the station said: ‘We were called to the Baffins play park where some woodchips were on fire. It covered a 3m by 3m area and we quickly put it out.

‘Some of the equipment had been damaged by the fire.’