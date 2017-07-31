Search

Fire at Portsmouth dockyard

Smoke over Portsmouth dockyard Sent in by Gavin Turner
Smoke over Portsmouth dockyard Sent in by Gavin Turner
Picture: Malcolm Wells

Portsmouth’s £400m roads masterplan: What it will mean for our city

0
Have your say

FIRE crews are in attendance at a crane fire at Portsmouth dockyard.

Crews from Cosham and Southsea are at the scene and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has reported the fire is under control.

More to follow