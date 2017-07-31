Fire crew aids tank on M27

FIREFIGHTERS had to come to the rescue of a tank on the M27 on Saturday.
The military vehicle had overheated its engine just past Junction 10 at 6.15pm and two appliances from Fareham fire station were called out to secure the scene.
