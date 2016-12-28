Fire crews called to three grill pan fires in 24 hours

THREE separate fires started when grill pans caught light.

Crews from Havant Fire Station went to an incident at a home in Bedhampton Way, Havant at 6.20pm on Monday.

The alarm was raised by neighbours after they heard alarms sounding.

Firefighters from Fareham and Gosport were called to another blaze involving a grill pan in St Helen’s Road, Gosport yesterday at 10.45am.

By the time they arrived, the occupants had put out the fire by using a dry powder extinguisher.

Southsea crews were then called to a fire in a house in North Street, Buckland at 1.55pm yesterday, again after a grill pan had caught fire.

A spokesman for the fire service reminded people not to leave grill pans unattended.

Fareham crews also helped a child who became stuck in a lift in The Circle, Wickham, at 10am yesterday.