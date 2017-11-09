Fire crews tackle city kitchen blaze

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a cooking fire in a city flat.

Crews from Southsea and Portchester put out a cooking fire in a ground-floor flat in a three-storey building in Eldon Street last night.

People were originally reported to be inside the property, but all residents were later accounted for – with one female assisted in leaving the building.

Ventilation was used to clear the smoke inside the flat, before firefighters issued a stop message at 12.04am.

To prevent cooking fires in the area, firefighters issued advice after the incident:

• Never leave cooking unattended

• Switch off the oven or hob when you have finished cooking and take pans off the heat

• Keep electrical leads, tea towels and clothing away from the oven and hob

• Remember to clean your grill, hob and oven regularly – a build up of grease and fat can catch fire whilst cooking

