Fire event for people living in high-rises

PEOPLE who live in high-rise buildings are being urged to find out more about their emergency evacuation plans.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire Constabulary and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are holding an event to give guidance and advice on the ‘Stay Put’ policy in place at Portsmouth City Council-owned buildings Copperfield, Nickleby, Pickwick and Barkis House.

The fire service’s community contact point, SSEN response vehicle and arson task force dogs will be on Maitland Street, between 10am until 3pm on Monday.

Residents will be able to find out what services SSEN can offer in the event of a power loss to their home, meet fire dogs Harvey and Ruby and learn how they are trained to detect the cause of ignition.

Fire service group Mick Thompson said: ‘It’s vital that residents know when to ‘stay put’ in their property during an incident and when to evacuate their home.’