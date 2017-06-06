Fire safety tips could help save a child’s life

LIFE-SAVING safety tips on what to do when a fire breaks out are being given to children and parents as part of a national awareness drive.

Child Safety Week, which launched yesterday, aims to raise awareness of accidents involving youngsters and how to prevent them.

And as part of the campaign, firefighters are reminding people what to do when a blaze breaks out. Top tips include:

n Keep lighters and matches well out of children’s reach.

n Increase children’s chances of avoiding serious burns by teaching them to stop, drop and roll if their clothes catch fire.

n Don’t leave younger children alone in the kitchen when you’re cooking and never let them play near the oven and hob.

n Switch on to switching off – make sure electrical appliances are switched off when not in use and don’t leave washing machines, dishwashers or tumble dryers on overnight.

n Make sure children know how to call 999 in an emergency. They should also know their address.

Explain the importance of only calling 999 in a real emergency.

As part of the effort, firefighters from West Sussex will be speaking to children at Jessie Younghusband School, Chichester.