Fire service mourns passing of search dog Saxon

HAMPSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has announced the death of one of its beloved search dogs.

Loyal black Labrador Saxon was a fire investigation dog, who attended hundreds of operational incidents throughout his illustrious career.

Fire investigation dogs are trained to work out how fires start by using their advanced sense of smell to hunt for traces of flammable liquids.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue says that Saxon’s sense of smell was so strong that if you put a single drop of petrol at one end of a football pitch, he would be able to smell it from the other end.

Saxon’s handler, fire investigator Graham Howlett, said: ‘It is a pleasure to work with such talented lovely-natured dogs and I’m so proud of what he achieved.

‘RIP buddy, you will be missed.’

Crew manager Kevin Wheeler tweeted: ‘Saxon, run free over the rainbow bridge. My thoughts are with your family and other fire dogs.’

Saxon and his sister Inca retired from the service in 2015.