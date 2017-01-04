Fire service warning after Samsung phone charger explodes in Gosport home

FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning after a mobile phone charger overheated and exploded after it was left switched on in a kitchen.

A woman living in Thomas Grant Avenue, Gosport, raised the alarm at 8.45pm tonight after she heard a bang in her home and the electrics went out.

Crews scoured the property before coming upon bits of the burnt Samsung charger scattered everywhere and realised the back of it had shot 8ft away. Watch manager Rob Dellow said: ‘People leave their phone charger plugged in the same device all the time and push their phone when they want to charge it, and take it out, leaving the charger in sitsu with the socket live.

‘So what we are trying to get across to people is, with the exception of something like fridge freezer, if you are not using it, unplug it.’