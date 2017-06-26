Fire thought to have been started by youths with aerosols

YOUTHS with aerosols are believed to have started a fire last night.

FIrefighters were called to St Nicholas Avenue in Rowner at around 6pm last night to tackle a burning pile of rubbish on an area park land.

The alarm was raised by a nearby resident who reportedly saw a gang of teenagers playing around with aerosol cans before fleeing the scene.

A crew from Gosport fire station spent about half an hour putting out the blaze, and found burnt out aerosol cans in the debris.

No-one was hurt during the incident.