Firefighters battle blaze near Fraser Range in Eastney

Firefighters are battling to control a blaze in Eastney this afternoon after smoke was spotted billowing into the sky.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed two appliances from Southsea had been called to a single-storey building off Fort Cumberland Road, near Fraser Range, shortly after 1.45pm.

The crews are using high pressure jets to stop the fire spreading.

It is not yet known how the fire was started.

In April The News reported how youths had been caught starting fires near the derelict ex-navy training centre.

Southsea Fire Station watch manager Jamie Wren said multiple incidents had led to the station upping the number of firefighters who attend call-outs.