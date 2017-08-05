Firefighters called out to car ‘engulfed in flames’ in Cosham

COSHAM firefighters were called out to a car fire last night.

Passers-by informed the emergency services at about midnight after they spotted a car ‘engulfed in flames’ in Southwick Hill Road.

Firefighter Steve Pearce said: ‘We were called out at around midnight as members of the public had driven past a car that was engulfed in flames. ‘We could see that the car was a Lexus but it was so badly burnt that we couldn’t distinguish any further details and I’m not sure that the police could either.’

One appliance and four firefighters attended the scene and the fire was put under control within 15 minutes.

Mr Pearce said: ‘We are not sure whether the car was stolen or simply abandoned.’

Police dealt with recovering the remains of the vehicle.