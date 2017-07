FIREFIGHTERS put out a property blaze at Buckland this evening.

Personnel from Southsea Fire Station have extinguished a small house fire started by an electric grill.

The crew were called to the George Street blaze at 9.41pm – using one hose reel and a ventilator to put out the flames.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the two-storey property, which was not said to be severely damaged in the incident, originating in its kitchen.