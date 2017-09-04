Firefighters called to ground-floor fire in Cosham high rise

Have your say

Fire crews from across the Portsmouth area were called out to a ground-floor fire in Cosham this lunchtime.

Appliances from stations in Cosham, Portchester, Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham and Southsea attended a high-rise building in High Street shortly before midday.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said an alarm had been set off by cooking fumes.

The smoke was quickly put out with crews leaving at about 12.30pm.

Twitter user Rich Park-Will captured a picture of the crews as they arrived on the scene.

He tweeted: ‘The bottom end of #Cosham High Street is worth avoiding at present. @Hants_fire in attendance.’