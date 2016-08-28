Firefighters called to Havant van fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a van fire in Havant last night.

Officers received an emergency call shortly after midnight to a van that was alight in Blendworth Cresent.

Two breathing apparatus were used and the fire was put out with a hose jet by firefighters from Havant Fire Station.

A spokesperson from Havant Fire Station said: ‘Officers were called to a scene in Blendworth Cresent just after midnight last night.

‘The fire was quite severe. Two breathing apparatus were used and a hose jet put out the fire.’