Firefighters called to late night Southsea car blaze

SOUTHSEA firefighters were called to a car fire on Hope Road yesterday evening.

Temporary crew manager Victoria Strowger received the call at 8.30pm. Four firefighters attended the scene in one truck.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to put the fire out in under 15 minutes.

Victoria said: ‘This was a private vehicle that was parked on Hope Road, by Morrisons. The whole engine had caught alight and we think this could have been down to an electrical fault.’

A rapid response vehicle spotted the fire when passing by and reported the issue immediately. When the crew arrived the owner of the car was already at the scene.