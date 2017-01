Firefighters were called to help a man trapped in a car after it left the road near Emsworth.

A heavy rescue unit from Chichester attended the incident at Emsworth Common following a call out at 11.10am, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

Paramedics took the man to hospital from the scene, just past Aldsworth, on the bend by the common.

Fire crews were also called in from Havant and Emsworth, but the fire service stood down at 11.50am, a fire service spokesperson said.