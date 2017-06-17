Firefighters issue safety warning after Hampshire man dies in flat fire

A MAN has died in a flat fire, the fire service has said.

The 61-year-old died in the early hours of the morning following a fire.

Another resident, a woman, escaped the blaze after she woke up to embers falling from her bedroom ceiling. She is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Now firefighters have said the incident should act as a reminder to all residents to fit and maintain a smoke alarm, and ensure escape routes are clear.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: 'Crews were alerted to a mid-terrace property split into two flats, on Winchester Road, Southampton at 03:47.

'A female was woken up by embers falling into her bedroom, from the ceiling.

'The resident of the flat followed our exact advice, get out, stay out, call 999.

'Crews from Redbridge, two from St Mary’s and one from Hightown attended.

'They used six sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets, to tackle the fire.

'Crews responded quickly and discovered a severe fire was located in the first floor flat.

'They gained entry and quickly located the male resident and brought him out.

'The 61-year-old male was handed over to the care of South Central Ambulance Service and was taken to hospital, but has now sadly been pronounced dead.

'The police have informed his family.

'The female resident from the ground floor was also taken to hospital for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance.

'All residents of the property were accounted for.

'An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.

'The stop came in at 06:51.

'Every fire is a reminder of the importance of home fire safety and the importance of fitting and maintaining smoke alarms and ensuring your escape routes are clear.'