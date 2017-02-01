Firefighters rescue two dogs in Portsmouth blaze

TWO dogs have been rescued from a flat fire.

Crews from Southsea Fire Station were called to a kitchen fire in Highfield Road, Landport, at around 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said they were called by a neighbour who had seen smoke coming from the ground floor flat’s front door.

Firefighters arrived at the blaze, where one dog ran out of the front door, but the other was trapped in the kitchen.

The occupier of the home was out at the time. The dogs were unhurt.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel was used to put out the fire which had spread to the washing machine.

Firefighters limited the damage to one room, which was quite badly damaged.

A spokesman said: ‘The dogs were very lucky - one was in the same room as the fire.’

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters believe the fire may have been caused by something left on a cooker hob.