FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a coach fire off the A32 at Exton, Wickham.

Two crews – from Wickham and Botley – were called to the blaze at the Church Lane junction at 07:41.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said no one was on-board the 52-seater vehicle and nobody was injured.

Crews were said to have the blaze under control using breathing apparatus and two hosereels.